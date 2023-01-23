Youth Esports Tournament, Cheerleading Championship Coming To Tulsa

By: News On 6

A youth esports tournament is coming to Tulsa.

It's just a few weeks away and there's still time to sign up.

The event is the first of its kind in Green Country. A cheerleading championship and an esports tournament will be happening under one roof in mid-February.

Rockstar Championships Owner David Owens says it's a partnership with Battle City Youth Esports.

The Oklahoma City and Texas-based companies respectively will hold the event on February 18 and 19 at the Cox Business Center.

"My son has been in competitive esports for a few years, and I run events, and so I thought about marrying the two ideas together,” Owens said.

The cheerleading match will host more than 2,000 athletes from around the country.

Owens says for the esports side, he expects hundreds of youths from different states and school teams.

Kids and teens 18 and under can sign up on a team or by themselves in their age groups.

"All of these cheerleading athletes also have siblings, and so just more opportunities for people to participate in the event,” Owens said.

There will be several different gaming stations including Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and competitive computer systems.

There are several games to choose from like Smash Brothers, Rocket League, and Minecraft.

Winners can expect prizes like a gaming desk and give aways from sponsors.

"I think esports is a burgeoning market and sport. They're huge across the country, and especially internationally and so I think it's something that we're wanting to see how we can introduce more at a local level and more for the average kid, so that way, they can have that competitive experience closer to home,” Owens said.