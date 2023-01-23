Tulsa Business Broken Into For Third Time In 3 Months

-

The owner of Yum Eats and Sweets said someone broke into the store for the third time in just a few months.

Owner Tracy Ogg said it looks like the same person each time, and said it's unsettling this keeps happening.

"It does bring kind of a cloud over it. You can't sleep at night. Every time your phone dings you're like, 'Oh gosh, is that my phone going off,'" she said.

Video shows the man check the cash register. When he didn't find anything inside, he starts opening drawers and cabinets.

He then starts walking around the store, looking for cash anywhere and everywhere.

"You can tell he's looking for cash, seems like all he wants is cash, but didn't get any so he walked in the same door he came in," she said.

Tracy said she's had to make changes to the store, like not keeping any cash around overnight. Even though she doesn't want to, she said she's thinking she may have to put bars on the windows.

"You still want it to be a happy place to walk into, but until your doors are fixed, and not broken or covered with wood, it's a big reminder of what just happened," she said.

Tracy said she knows other small businesses in Tulsa are struggling with the same thing. She wishes something could be done to put a stop to this.

"Please, please stop, like I don't have anything. I'm not leaving anything for him. I just don't know why he's picking on me," she said.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.