By: News On 6

Cherokee Nation Now Accepting Art For 52nd 'Trail Of Tears Art Show'

The Cherokee Nation is looking for art for the 52nd annual 'Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale' coming up in April and May.

The works will be presented from April 8th through May 6th at Cherokee Springs Plaza.

There will be more than $15,000 presented to winning art works.

The 'Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale' is the longest-running Native American Art Show and competition in the state.

Click Here for more information on how to submit work.