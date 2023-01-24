Cherokee Nation Now Accepting Art For 52nd 'Trail Of Tears Art Show'


Tuesday, January 24th 2023, 7:29 am

By: News On 6


The Cherokee Nation is looking for art for the 52nd annual 'Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale' coming up in April and May.

The works will be presented from April 8th through May 6th at Cherokee Springs Plaza.

There will be more than $15,000 presented to winning art works.

The 'Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale' is the longest-running Native American Art Show and competition in the state.

Click Here for more information on how to submit work.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 24th, 2023

January 25th, 2023

January 24th, 2023

January 23rd, 2023

Top Headlines

January 25th, 2023

January 25th, 2023

January 25th, 2023

January 25th, 2023