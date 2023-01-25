Teen Dies From Gunshot Wound In Broken Arrow

-

Broken Arrow Police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year.

Police said they got a call about someone lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot.

The boy was pronounced dead and police are searching for the gunman responsible.

"They tried to administer medical aid along with EMS. Unfortunately the teen was taking to a local hospital and he was pronounced dead," Hutchins.

Police said they don't have a lot of information to go on and they are still trying to figure out how the victim ended up in the road and if he was targeted.

Ethan Hutchins with the broken arrow police department said news about the victim spread quickly.

"We appreciate the public support. This is the first homicide of 2023, so we've had an outpouring of concern from the public," Hutchins said.

Police said they're looking into if any homes have surveillance video that could help with the investigation.

Hutchins said there are usually only two or three homicides each year in Broken Arrow, and this is not the way they wanted to start the new year.

"Broken Arrow is one of the safest cities in our area and for this to happen along with the fact that it was a juvenile is concerning. Our department is working very hard to solve this case," Hutchins said.

Hutchins said they do know the victim lives in the area where his body was found.

Police are asking if anyone has any information to call the department's non-emergency number at 918-259-8400.

This is a breaking news story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.