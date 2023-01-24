City Of Tulsa Road Crews Ready For Snow

As the snow moves into Tulsa, the city says it is ready and waiting to keep the roads clear of any snow and ice that may fall.

According to Leon Kragel, the city's street maintenance manager, the city is going to have about 56 trucks covering the streets and bridges once the snow arrives in Tulsa. The city will not be treating major roads with a brine solution because of the rain before the snow. Instead, the city will use a salt mixture to turn any snow and ice into slush so that the roads can easily be cleared by the plows.

Kragel also hopes that the plowing starts sooner this go around compared to the last storm.

"We're going to be able to remove it really quick and the temperature stays above freezing that's going to help us a lot so it's going to be able to hopefully remove this if this storm stays predicted as it is and clear the street quickly," said Kragel.

Kragel said that the roads are going to continue to be treated over and over again until they are clear.