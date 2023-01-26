Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence


Thursday, January 26th 2023, 6:41 am

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town.

The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.

The firm will also build sidewalks, water lines and other infrastructure.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 26th, 2023

January 26th, 2023

January 20th, 2023

January 20th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 26th, 2023

January 26th, 2023

January 26th, 2023

January 26th, 2023