Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park


Thursday, January 26th 2023, 12:11 pm

By: News On 6


A woman has been found dead at the Mingo RV Park, according to Tulsa Police.

Officers were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. police have not released how the woman died but say the woman's body showed signs of trauma. Officers quickly identified a suspect, the man was tracked down in Wagoner where police say he stabbed himself in the chest. The suspect was flown to a hospital, but police do not have information on his status.

No other suspects are wanted at this time.
