Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park

Thursday, January 26th 2023, 12:11 pm
A woman has been found dead at the Mingo RV Park, according to Tulsa Police.
Officers were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. police have not released how the woman died but say the woman's body showed signs of trauma. Officers quickly identified a suspect, the man was tracked down in Wagoner where police say he stabbed himself in the chest. The suspect was flown to a hospital, but police do not have information on his status.
No other suspects are wanted at this time.
January 26th, 2023
January 20th, 2023
January 26th, 2023
January 26th, 2023
January 26th, 2023
January 26th, 2023