Lentil and Barley Stew


Thursday, January 26th 2023, 12:04 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

We're happy to welcome back Sharon Stroud to the Cooking Corner. This time we are making a hearty Lentil and Barley Stew.

Ingredients:

¼ cup olive oil                        

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped celery                                  

¼ cup chopped bell pepper

15.5 oz. can diced tomatoes 

2 cups water

½ cup lentils, well rinsed                                

⅓ cup hull-less barley, well rinsed

½ tsp. Himalaya pink salt       

Freshly ground pepper, to tasty

⅓ cup shredded carrots

5 needles dried rosemary leaves, crushed

Directions: Serves 4.

In a large heavy saucepan heat oil over medium heat.

Add onion, celery, and bell pepper and cook until onion is lightly browned.

Stir in tomatoes, water, lentils, barley, salt, pepper, and rosemary.

Bring to a boil then lower heat to a simmer.

Cover tightly and simmer for 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add carrots and cook 5 minutes longer.

If a thinner stew is desired, stir in 1 cup additional water.
