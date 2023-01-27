By: News On 6

1 In Custody After Allegedly Leading OHP Troopers On Early-Morning Chase

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a person is in custody on Friday accused of leading troopers on an early morning chase that ended in Tulsa.

According to troopers, the pursuit started north of Glenpool before the driver got onto Highway 75, eventually reaching speeds of around 100 MPH.

Troopers say the driver led them southbound down Highway 75, exited, then led and got back on the highway headed northbound.

The chase came to an end when the driver hit the center median at an off-ramp and lost a tire.

Troopers say the driver was taken into custody. Currently, it is unclear what led to the chase.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.