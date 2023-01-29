The City Lights Village Project Aims To Provide Housing To Homeless

Saturday, January 28th 2023, 9:48 pm
A Tulsa family wants to make a difference in the homeless community, so they donated a home.
This is part of a program from a non-profit called "City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma", which provides housing and supportive services in a gated community.
This is the first completed tiny home in the City Lights' village project.
January 28th, 2023
January 28th, 2023
January 28th, 2023
January 28th, 2023
January 28th, 2023
January 28th, 2023
January 28th, 2023
January 28th, 2023