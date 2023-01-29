The City Lights Village Project Aims To Provide Housing To Homeless


Saturday, January 28th 2023, 9:48 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa family wants to make a difference in the homeless community, so they donated a home.

This is part of a program from a non-profit called "City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma", which provides housing and supportive services in a gated community.

This is the first completed tiny home in the City Lights' village project.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 28th, 2023

January 28th, 2023

January 28th, 2023

January 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 28th, 2023

January 28th, 2023

January 28th, 2023

January 28th, 2023