Freezing Drizzle Leads To Slick Road Conditions Across Tulsa


Monday, January 30th 2023, 5:54 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The freezing drizzle made for slick road conditions, leading to several accidents overnight.

At least two crashes happened overnight, both involved icy bridges. One happened on west 412 over the Gilcrease Museum Road Bridge. Police say ice on the bridge caused five cars to collide, four cars were towed.

The other crash happened on I-44 near 193rd East Avenue. Two semi-trucks crashed on the bridge due to ice. According to police, in both crashes, no one was seriously hurt.


News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on Monday morning with updates on conditions around Tulsa.
