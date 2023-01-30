Warming Stations Open In Tulsa As Frigid Temperatures Return


Monday, January 30th 2023, 8:24 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Winter weather returned to Green Country on Monday, bringing frigid temperatures.

The City of Tulsa says three warming stations are available for anyone who needs to get out of the cold amid the winter weather conditions.

John 3:16 Mission below the northwest corner of the IDL in Downtown Tulsa is open 24-7. The Salvation Army Center of Hope is just a few blocks south and is also open 24-7.

The Tulsa County Emergency Shelter, located west of downtown, is another option and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
