Watch: Consumer Expert Rebecca Gramuglia Discusses Ticket-Buying Strategies For Upcoming Concerts

Monday, January 30th 2023, 10:37 am
Tickets are on sale now for the summer concert season, and depending on the shows you want to go to, be prepared for high demand and possibly higher prices.
Consumer expert Rebecca Gramuglia from topcashback.com joined the News On 6 team on Monday to talk about a ticket-buying strategy and how to get the most out of your money when going to concerts this year.
