Mahomes, Hurts Set For Historic Super Bowl Matchup

Monday, January 30th 2023, 12:55 pm
After three weeks of the 2023 NFL playoffs, we're down to the final two teams: the Chiefs and the Eagles. The matchup for Super Bowl LVII is set, and it features two of the most prolific offenses the NFL has seen this year, with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts set to square off in a battle of MVP candidates. Not only that, but the championship showdown will pit Chiefs coach Andy Reid against Philadelphia, the city in which he built his NFL career; and Pro Bowl brothers Travis and Jason Kelce against each other for a chance at their second respective Lombardi trophies.
Here's everything you need to know right off the bat:
Date: Sunday, Feb. 12
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Odds: Eagles -2, O/U 49.5
The road to the Super Bowl is paved long before the start of the season. Here are deep dives on the final two teams, including their key acquisitions, season-defining victories and full-schedule results from 2022:
The earliest odds have the Eagles as a 2-point favorite, and SportsLine's initial simulation also has it as a coin flip: the Chiefs are winning just over 50% of simulations, but the Eagles are actually averaging more points per simulation (23.7 to 23.6). SportsLine's Stephen Oh believes Sunday's results could swing simulations in Philly's favor after the Eagles dominated the 49ers while the Chiefs got modest offensive production in their close win over the Bengals.
This year's Super Bowl halftime show will be headlined by Grammy Award-winning pop star Rihanna, while the pre-game national anthem will be sung by Grammy-winning country music star Chris Stapleton. Grammy-winning R&B artist Babyface will also perform "America the Beautiful" before kickoff, and Emmy Award-winning actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
This was the best possible Super Bowl matchup of the four possibilities going into Championship Sunday, partly for the connections between the two sides -- the Reid vs. Philly and Kelce vs. Kelce angles -- but mostly because it pits one ultra-reliable offense against another. Mahomes and Hurts were the most consistent playmakers at their position for much of 2022, and both QBs figure to have decent opportunities in this one. Mahomes will have a week to let his banged-up ankle recover before taking the field again, and Hurts will be facing a much more vulnerable pass "D" as opposed to San Francisco. The Mahomes-Reid contingent has obviously been there, done that, so it's hard to bet against them. But the Eagles have been so well-rounded, and won in different ways, that we'll give them the slightest of early nods. Call it a 28-27 Eagles win.
