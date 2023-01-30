Tulsa City Officials Preparing For Additional Winter Weather

Monday, January 30th 2023, 4:35 pm
The roads in Tulsa started out fine for drivers Monday morning, then the sleet caused streets to get worse, real fast.
A wave of sleet rolled through and even with salt trucks already out on the road, it took most of the day for the City to get enough salt out to melt the ice.
News On 6's Emory Bryan had more details on the city's response, at 4.
