Slick Road Conditions Leads To Busy Day For Paramedics, Tow Companies

The sleet left behind slick conditions around Tulsa, which led to a busy day for first responders and towing companies.

As of 4 p.m. on Monday, EMSA stated paramedics have responded to 26 crashes. Seven people were taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson said paramedics received additional calls from people who slipped and fell. At least one person was taken to the hospital for being exposed to the cold temperatures too long.

Almost every wreck EMSA responded to happened on highways near an overpass.

“If you can stay home, that’s just the best bet,” said Adam Paluka, EMSA. “That not only keeps you safe, but that means there’s one less car on the road that our emergency responders would have to navigate around.”

Triple A Oklahoma has received 560 calls for roadside help today.

“We are seeing people that are sliding off or losing control of their vehicles and having terrible results,” said Leslie Gamble, a spokesperson for Triple A.

If staying home is not an option, Triple A said to carry warm clothing and a charged phone on your drive in case you get stuck.

You should also make arrangements for someone to come help you if you get in a jam.

Most importantly, take it slow and give workers plenty of room to do their jobs.