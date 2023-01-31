Broken Arrow Public Schools' Esports Team To Compete On State Scale

-

Esports have become a lot more popular recently and Broken Arrow Public Schools said its' students are staying ahead of the game.

Their Special Olympics Unified Esports Team now has two titles to prove it.

The spring season is happening and News On 6 went to one of their practices to see the gamers in action.

What looks like an ordinary computer lab can be a gamer's greatest escape. That's the case for Colby Cambrelen.

“It gets you hyped up. It makes it very competitive,” said Colby Cambrelen, BAHS Senior.

Colby said he has been a part of Broken Arrow's Unified Esports Team for two years.

“We’ve been doing some teamwork stuff and hitting goals," said Colby.

The word Unified means an athlete with an intellectual disability like Colby is paired with a player like Isaish Cullom.

“I want to do it. So I show up,” said Isaiah Cullom, Senior Peer Player.

Isaiah is on the varsity team but said he's perfectly fine being the passenger.

"I’m trying to make them the star of the show,” said Isaiah.

“We could become best friends and a great team,” said Colby.

“Definitely a lot of personalities. A lot of different minds," said Isaiah.

The high school Special Olympics Unified Esports Team recently won the PlayVS Unified National Championship in the game “Rocket League” for the second year in a row.

That game requires speed and is all about a constant awareness of not only where the ball is, but where your teammates are and the position of your opponent. But the gamers we talked to said they've got it all under control.

Colby said it's like car soccer and you can customize your car.

“I like to customize it like my kind of country thing like Puerto Rican," said Colby.

Oklahoma is the first state to partner with the state's sports secondary association in unified esports.

This season BA's unified team will be competing on a state scale. “I’m gonna do my best," said Colby.

Coach Gage said playoffs are in April.

"We've gotten about 50,000 dollars plus in scholarships so far in the two or three years we've been a program," said Dylan Gage, Coach.

The best part for the players:

“Broken Arrow winning,” said Colby.

“Holding the trophy and seeing them smile," said Isaiah.