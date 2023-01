By: News On 6

Sleet, Freezing Drizzle Make For Hazardous Driving Conditions Around Parts Of Tulsa

Crews Across Tulsa Treat Icy Roadways As More Winter Weather Moves In

Road crews in Tulsa have been busy the past few days treating slick spots across the city caused by sleet and freezing drizzle.

News On 6's Autumn Bracey is out tracking conditions around the Tulsa metro on Tuesday morning and offered the latest updates.