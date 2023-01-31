ODOT Crews Work To Clear Highways, Interstates Amid Winter Weather


Tuesday, January 31st 2023, 6:33 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is working 12-hour shifts to clear the highways and interstates for drivers across the state.

ODOT says it has 25 trucks out in Tulsa County with crews working around the clock to keep the roads clear.

Crews are treating the roads with a salt and sand mixture, and plowing the sleet off the highways.

News On 6's Jonathan Polasek was out tracking road conditions around Tulsa county on Tuesday morning and offered an update.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 31st, 2023

January 31st, 2023

January 31st, 2023

January 30th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 31st, 2023

January 31st, 2023

January 31st, 2023

January 31st, 2023