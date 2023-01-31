ODOT Crews Work To Clear Highways, Interstates Amid Winter Weather

By: News On 6

ODOT Crews Working Around The Clock to Keep Highways, Interstates Clear

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is working 12-hour shifts to clear the highways and interstates for drivers across the state.

ODOT says it has 25 trucks out in Tulsa County with crews working around the clock to keep the roads clear.

Crews are treating the roads with a salt and sand mixture, and plowing the sleet off the highways.

News On 6's Jonathan Polasek was out tracking road conditions around Tulsa county on Tuesday morning and offered an update.