OU Offers Free Fan Admission For Bedlam Basketball Game


Tuesday, January 31st 2023, 10:34 pm

By: News On 6


NORMAN, Okla. -

OU is offering free admission for fans who are willing to brave the winter weather to attend Wednesday's basketball game against Oklahoma State.

"Due to inclement weather in the Norman area, all fans who feel they can safely attend Wednesday's men's basketball game against Oklahoma State will be admitted for free. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center," OU said.

Click here for more information.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 31st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

Top Headlines

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023