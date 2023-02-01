OU Offers Free Fan Admission For Bedlam Basketball Game

By: News On 6

OU is offering free admission for fans who are willing to brave the winter weather to attend Wednesday's basketball game against Oklahoma State.

"Due to inclement weather in the Norman area, all fans who feel they can safely attend Wednesday's men's basketball game against Oklahoma State will be admitted for free. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center," OU said.

