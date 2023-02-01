Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show Underway At The Expo Square

By: News On 6

-

If the cold weather is getting you down, you can escape the winter blues by pretending it's summer at the Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show.

It's happening all week long in Tulsa at Expo Square. Each product at the show is the latest model from boats to jet skis to RVs, you can dream of warmer days with all kinds of outdoor equipment. The Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show features nearly 200 merchants from around the country and the world.

Show Executive Director Jennifer Maricle says for some sellers, proceeds from the event make up a year’s worth of income.

"We have more product than we've ever had. This show is one of the largest in the country. There's nothing like it anywhere around here,” Maricle said.

Maricle says the freezing temperatures haven't stopped people from coming. With school closures across the area, she says lots of parents are bringing their kids along. Plus, being surrounded by hundreds of boats can serve as an escape from the cold.

"This is your motivation right here. You can get through cold weather when you come in here and it's 72 degrees, and you know that spring is right around the corner and summer months are coming,” Maricle said.

You'll find everything for outdoor living and recreation from personal watercraft, to motorcycles, and extreme adventure vehicles.

"So don't worry about that cold weather, come in here, this place will warm you up and you can start dreaming of your summer plans and adventures,” Maricle said.

You can find more information here: Show Info – Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show