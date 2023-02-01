Tulsa Public Schools Will Be Closed Feb. 2


Wednesday, February 1st 2023, 4:25 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

All Tulsa Public Schools will be closed on Thursday according to TPS officials.

List of School Closings

School leaders say they are working with the National Weather Service and Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency to monitor weather conditions. Although schools will be closed TPS district office sites will be open Thursday, with a two-hour delay.

TPS says that they do not anticipate needing to extend the school calendar and expect to return to class on Friday, Feb. 3 on our regular bell schedule.
