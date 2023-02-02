Jenks Resident Spearheads Effort To Brand Downtown Area

-

Downtown Jenks is getting a new identity thanks to the efforts of one of its residents.

City leaders support the idea, while organizers of the citizen-led effort hopes the move will attract more businesses.

Bryan Wilks and Shae Roach have been working for the last year and a half to rebrand downtown Jenks as “The 10 District.”

The team specializes in marketing and branding, and has spearheaded the effort for free.

“All of what you need to have an amazing district is here,” said Wilks. “We just needed to inspire it a little bit, push it along.”

Wilks said the city’s history of excellence helped them land on the name. Fittingly, “The 10 District” covers the 10 blocks of Main Street between First Oklahoma Bank and the railroad tracks.

They’re hopeful the branding will help attract new businesses to Main Street. Wilks said some well-known stores have mutual interest to open stores in Jenks.

Wilks is hopeful establishing a brand for downtown can help Jenks stay competitive with the Rose District, Brookside and Utica Square.

News of the rebrand is starting to spread. Corey Crandall’s business sits right in the middle of The 10 District.

“I’ve been wanting something like that for probably 13 years,” said Crandall, the owner of George’s Pub. “It’s neat to see it’s finally starting to come into fruition.”

The City of Jenks said it welcomes the effort to rebrand downtown. It’s been easy to get behind the idea since it has come at no cost so far.

“You know a lot of times cities are threatened by possible citizen-led brands or citizen-led initiatives,” said Wilks. “Not the case in Jenks!”

People in Jenks will soon notice signage and a mural centered around the branding of Main Street.