Pickup Truck Falls From Parking Garage In Tulsa

Thursday, February 2nd 2023, 4:30 pm
Emergency crews responded after a truck fell from a parking garage in Tulsa on Thursday morning.
The crash happened at a parking garage located near East 25th Street and North Harvard Avenue. Police say the car slid on the ice along the top of the structure and the driver lost control. They say no one was injured in the incident.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
