Man Accused Of Robbing Bixby Bank To Appear In Court


Friday, February 3rd 2023, 6:18 am

By: News On 6


The man charged with robbing a bank in Bixby is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Investigators say Xaviar Babudar robbed the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial back in December 2022.

His arrest got national attention when some football fans became convinced that he was a well-known Kansas City Chief Super-fan.

Bixby Police have not officially confirmed if he's the same person known on social media as 'Chiefsaholic.'

