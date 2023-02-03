Grand Mental Health Expanding Services In Tulsa


Friday, February 3rd 2023, 6:35 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Grand mental health is expanding its services in Tulsa.

It recently bought an office tower near I-44 and Sheridan and plans to incorporate the building into its current campus.

The new building will double the agency's current number of beds by the end of the year.

The building currently houses TCC's administrative offices, which will be moved to other campuses.

