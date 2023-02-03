A Changing Weather Pattern Brings Warmer Weather Soon

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - Warm and windy weather could soon return to Green Country.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

A cold morning brings a chilly yet sunny afternoon before warmer and windy weather arrives for part of the weekend. Our next storm system impacts part of the area early next week with rain and thunderstorm chances.

The pattern has finally changed. The main upper-level trough responsible for several waves of wintry precipitation across the southern plains has exited early this morning to our east. We’ll continue to watch for black ice issues on some roadways, but advisories or warnings will not be required. Some neighborhood streets will continue to be sleet-packed today but will make big progress this afternoon and Saturday. A few areas of patchy freezing fog have been noted early this morning across far southeastern Oklahoma but will quickly mix-out as breezy north winds arrive over the next few hours.

Temperatures are below freezing this morning but will arrive back at the lower and mid 40s this afternoon with abundant sunshine. Gusty north winds this morning will return from the south this afternoon at speeds of 5 to 10 mph. A strong south wind arrives tomorrow with afternoon highs reaching the mid-50s with partly cloudy sky. The wind speeds decrease Sunday with highs reaching the lower 60s before additional strong south winds return Monday with temperatures reaching into the mid or upper 60s in advance of our next system arriving Tuesday and Wednesday. This system will bring rain and some thunder chances to part of the state. Any wintry weather impacts appear to be confined to northwestern OK at this point in the forecast cycle.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

