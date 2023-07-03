Summer Heat And Summer Storms Ahead Of 4th Of July

-

After a quiet weather weekend, storm chances return to Green Country just ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

Heat and humidity are climbing again for our Monday. Before any storms arrive our afternoon highs will rebound into the mid 90s and heat index values will climb back up around 100, potentially higher in southeastern Oklahoma. We’ll have very little wind to cool us off, so stay hydrated!

In addition to preparing for the heat, you’ll also need to be prepared for storms to interrupt some of your outdoor plans. Scattered storms will flare up across eastern Oklahoma during the afternoon and through the early evening hours, and some will be capable of damaging downburst-type winds. These storms will pop up fairly quickly, so be ready to take your activities inside if you start hearing thunder or seeing lightning near your location.

Most of our scattered storms will be diminishing later tonight, hopefully just in time for any Monday night fireworks displays. But one or two could continue to linger into the overnight hours and right on into early Independence Day morning. The 4th of July Tuesday looks like a steamy one in Green Country with highs in the mid 90s, but heat index values surging over 100.

Just as the heat and humidity build from the 4th of July into Wednesday, another change arrives! A stronger cold front will surge south by early Thursday, bringing with it a more organized complex of strong storms. Behind that front, below-normal temperatures will briefly arrive with highs dropping into the 80s for Thursday and Friday. We’ll take it!

I hope you have a great Monday, Green Country! Please stay safe over the holiday! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistStephenNehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest.