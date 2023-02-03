Man Uses Gargoyle Statue To Break Into Business, Steals Donations For Tulsa Day Center

-

The owner of Renaissance Brewing Company said someone smashed through the door and stole a box of donated items the brewery was collecting for the Tulsa Day Center.

Owner Glenn Hall said people have damaged the doors and windows before, but this is the first time anyone has stepped inside.

Security video shows a man using a Gargoyle statue to slam through the door at Renaissance Brewing Company early Thursday.

"It's really heavy, I mean it's probably like 70 pounds, so the guy carried it from somewhere that way, and was carrying it all the way down the street, and he had a hard time even throwing it through the window," Hall said.

Hall said they've been collecting things like clothes and food to give to the Tulsa Day Center.

The box always sits by the door and the man just grabbed it. Hall said it's odd that's the only thing he took.

"Well, I mean we would have given the stuff to the guy if he needed it that bad, but I don't know. It's just an interesting thing to steal donated items," Hall said.

Hall said he thinks the man may have been spooked by the alarm and so he decided to take off.

Hall called police the second he saw the man on the security camera.

"We've had a few instances, and I just live a few minutes away from here, so it's just like oh not again, and in the middle of the night," he said.

He said he's thankful the man didn't take anything else and the windows have already been fixed.

This seems to be happening to breweries more and more, Hall said.

"Over the last few months, I think every brewery has had some sort of incident. So I don't know if it's targeting breweries or if it's just coincidental, but it just seems to be happening to us right now more than anyone else," Hall said.

Hall said the main priority now is recollecting items for the Tulsa Day Center.