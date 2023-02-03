Rogers County Sheriff's Office Helps Survivors Of Domestic Violence


Friday, February 3rd 2023, 5:30 pm

By: News On 6


ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -

When women leave domestic violence situations, they often leave with nothing but the clothes on their back.

So each year for the past seven years, the Rogers County Sheriff's Office collects purses filled with needed items to give to victims of domestic violence.

News On 6's Kaitlyn Deggs showed us how they are helping.
