Lawmakers Discuss Priorities Ahead Of Oklahoma's Upcoming Session

-

Tulsa area lawmakers expect school choice will be a major focus of the upcoming session, starting with the Governor laying out his agenda in a speech this Monday.

For the first time, the Governor and State Superintendent of Public Instruction are aligned on their views about vouchers, while lawmakers are divided.

“The Governor and State Superintendent are promoting vouchers. I'm not sure the legislature is going to approve a deal like that, but certainly we're going to have that conversation,” said Representative John Waldron of Tulsa.

Republican led school choice bills are a response to public demand, according to Tulsa Senator Dave Rader.

“We're hearing this from families all over the state, and especially in the district I represent, parents tell us they want options,” Senator Rader said.

Rader said Republicans also hope to tackle workforce readiness and tax reform, while working to support better mental health resources.

Waldron said Democrats hope to protect rural hospitals, reform the landlord-tenant act, and work on criminal justice reform.