Dive Team Recovers 5 Vehicles From Nowata County Body Of Water

By: News On 6

A dive team pulled five vehicles out of a body of water in Nowata County on Saturday, but more are still underwater.

A man who lives in the area saw one car, and then realized there were several others.

That man, a group of divers and a wrecker company teamed up on Saturday to get five cars out of the water.

Nowata County Sheriff's Office says some of those vehicles were reported stolen.

"If we can find out who put these in here, they can be charged. I mean either they could be charged with it being a stolen vehicle or just dumping into a body of water," said Doug Sonenberg, Nowata County Undersheriff.

There are three more cars left in the water and divers will get them out when the weather is warmer.