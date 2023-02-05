Hundreds Of Guns Found In Oklahoma Dumpster, Authorities Investigating

By: News On 6

Federal agents are trying to figure out why an Oklahoma gun store owner dumped more than 200 working guns.

Court documents show agents found 236 rifles and 12 shotguns in a dumpster outside a Midwest City gun store in January.

They say although the guns were partially cut, they were still working.

ATF agents say the gun store owner contacted a regional ATF bureau in the fall of last year asking how to properly dispose of imported guns.

The owner says the ATF told him to cut the guns all the way through.

Agents say the owner then asked for other disposal options because cutting them was too costly.

Documents also say a store employee gave a man two uncut shotguns to hang on his wall without filing paperwork.

Agents are still investigating and no charges have been filed.