Crews Close Portion Of Riverside Near 21st Due To Sinkhole

A portion of Riverside Drive is closed on Monday morning due to a sinkhole that opened up in the road.

Crews have closed off two lanes of Riverside Drive at West 21st street because of the sinkhole, which opened up in the southbound lanes, but traffic is still flowing.

Officials say the sinkhole is around six to eight feet deep and are still working to determine the cause, but believe it happened around 6 a.m.

Officials say city crews will perform a test to try and determine the cause. Currently, it is unclear how long repairs will take.

