1 Injured, Store Closed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tulsa Pharmacy

A person is hurt after someone drove into the Walgreens at 61st and Yale.

Police say a driver mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

Police say there were minor injuries to someone inside of the store when the car hit.

Police said that person went to the hospital to get checked out, but they are going to be OK.

Police say there were two people inside of the car, but they are not hurt.

Lisa Weaver works a few doors down as a hairstylist and noticed the fire department outside.

She says she was worried about the people in the car, as well as anyone who was inside the store.

"My client and I, Sherri, I was doing her hair, and we saw all of these lights going around, and I looked out and saw three fire engines, and we were like, what is going on," Weaver said.

The Walgreens has boarded up the area where the car hit the store, the store is closed while they clean up.