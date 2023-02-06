By: News On 6

Move-In Day At A New Leaf's Transition Academy In Owasso

-

Dozens of Green Country residents with developmental disabilities took the first step towards independence on Monday.

Residents moved into A New Leaf's Transition Academy in Owasso.

The program's goal is to learn how to live independently and also get a steady job.

Brandon Deems says he's excited about the future.

"I feel like I can conquer my abilities to become a better person and better my relationships. I'm most excited about independently living," Deems said.

Brandon and the other students will live at the transition academy for two years.