Move-In Day At A New Leaf's Transition Academy In Owasso


Monday, February 6th 2023, 4:42 pm

By: News On 6


OWASSO, Okla. -

Dozens of Green Country residents with developmental disabilities took the first step towards independence on Monday.

Residents moved into A New Leaf's Transition Academy in Owasso.

The program's goal is to learn how to live independently and also get a steady job.

Brandon Deems says he's excited about the future.

"I feel like I can conquer my abilities to become a better person and better my relationships. I'm most excited about independently living," Deems said.

Brandon and the other students will live at the transition academy for two years.

