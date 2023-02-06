Move-In Day At A New Leaf's Transition Academy In Owasso

Monday, February 6th 2023, 4:42 pm
Dozens of Green Country residents with developmental disabilities took the first step towards independence on Monday.
Residents moved into A New Leaf's Transition Academy in Owasso.
The program's goal is to learn how to live independently and also get a steady job.
Brandon Deems says he's excited about the future.
"I feel like I can conquer my abilities to become a better person and better my relationships. I'm most excited about independently living," Deems said.
Brandon and the other students will live at the transition academy for two years.
