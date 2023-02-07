By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Search For Driver Who Crashed Into Tree Near 81st, Riverside

Officers are looking for the driver of an SUV who ran off the road and crashed into a tree on Tuesday, according to Tulsa Police.

According to TPD, the crash happened near 81st and Riverside just after midnight.

Police say debris from the crash ended up causing two more accidents, one with a car and another with a motorcycle.

According to officers, nobody was injured in the two crashes that were caused as a result of the debris.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.