Tulsa Firefighters Deliver Smoke Detectors To Families Of Hearing Impaired Kids

By: News On 6

-

The Tulsa Fire Department is giving specially designed smoke detectors to families with deaf or hard-of-hearing children.

The detectors work by producing a bright strobe light that deaf people can see when the alarm sounds.

There is also a vibrating device attached that can shake someone's bed to wake them up when the alarm goes off.

Twenty-six kids at Patrick Henry Elementary got the first shipment of alarms on Tuesday.

"When they leave here today and they have a smoke detector in their home, they'll have the opportunity like the rest of us do in the world," Lt. Jeremiah Mefford, TFD.

The fire department said the specialized alarms are much more expensive than a standard one, so any donations will help.