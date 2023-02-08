Goodwill Industries Of Tulsa Offers Free Tax Prep, Filing Services

-

Goodwill Industries of Tulsa and its partners are offering free tax prep and filing services to those who qualify. Goodwill Tulsa implements the IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, also known as VITA, in the Tulsa area. This program allows individuals with a household income of less than $60,000 a year to file their taxes through this program at no cost.

The program is primarily focused on federal taxes, but can help with state and local taxes as well, for those who need assistance. The program has been going on for more than 20 years now with more than 100 volunteers across the 15 tax prep locations all over the Tulsa area donating their time to help others.

"So we have many volunteers that have been doing it for many years, up to 20 [years]. Some are volunteers, we do have retired CPAs that come back and volunteer for our program and then we also have new people that are students that are just getting into the CPA world," Victoria Annesley, the VITA tax program manager said.

The VITA program in the Tulsa area helped nearly 3,500 people last year and hopes to expand the program even further to reach more people this year.

"The sites have expanded. There were seven last year in total. I think they are now up to 15 this year so we’re trying to expand our ability to provide services to more and more individuals this year than ever before," Amber Whisenhunt, the Broken Arrow VITA coordinator said.

Click Here to learn more about the VITA program and to sign up for an appointment for VITA. You will need to bring a photo ID, your social security card, and any tax documents you have received.