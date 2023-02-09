Bixby Man Ordered To Stand Trial, Accused Of Abusing 2 People On Hospice

-

A judge has ordered a Bixby man to stand trial, who's accused of abusing elderly people.

Additional charges were also added Wednesday against David Menna, involving a second victim.

In both cases, the victims were not able to protect themselves because both were on hospice.

A woman testified she met Menna at church and he offered to help care for her husband.

She said she had to leave for a weekend and when she returned, she realized her husband had been assaulted.

The other victim was in her 90s. Both victims have since passed away.

Menna's attorney argued the instances were more for hygiene purposes and not sexual gratification.

But after hearing from six witnesses, the judge decided there was enough evidence to order Menna to stand trial.

Before Wednesday, prosecutors had offered Menna a sentence of 15 years if he pled guilty.

However, prosecutors said Menna only wanted to plead no contest, so the deal was taken off of the table.