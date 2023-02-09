Early Voting Begins For The February 14th Election

Thursday, February 9th 2023, 6:08 am
Early voting for the February 14th election starts on Thursday.
There are school bonds on the ballot for voters in Coweta and Catoosa. There is also a sales tax renewal up for a vote in Pawnee County.
Voters across Green Country can cast their ballots starting at 8 a.m.
Early voting ends on Friday at 6 p.m.
February 9th, 2023
February 10th, 2023
February 10th, 2023
February 10th, 2023
February 10th, 2023
February 10th, 2023
February 10th, 2023
February 10th, 2023