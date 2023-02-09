Early Voting Begins For The February 14th Election


Thursday, February 9th 2023, 6:08 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Early voting for the February 14th election starts on Thursday.

There are school bonds on the ballot for voters in Coweta and Catoosa. There is also a sales tax renewal up for a vote in Pawnee County.

Voters across Green Country can cast their ballots starting at 8 a.m.

Early voting ends on Friday at 6 p.m.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 9th, 2023

February 10th, 2023

February 10th, 2023

February 10th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 10th, 2023

February 10th, 2023

February 10th, 2023

February 10th, 2023