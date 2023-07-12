By: News On 6

Haskell County Voters Decide On Proposition To Allow Sunday Liquor Sales

-

Voters in Haskell County have rejected a proposition to allow liquor sales on Sunday.

The proposition was rejected after 62% of voters said no.

Related Story: Haskell Co. Voters To Decide Whether Businesses Can Serve Alcohol On Sundays

It was the second time the measured has failed in the county. It was also voted down in 2020.

Click Here To View Election Results From Around Green Country







