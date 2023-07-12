Haskell County Voters Decide On Proposition To Allow Sunday Liquor Sales

Wednesday, July 12th 2023, 7:00 am
Voters in Haskell County have rejected a proposition to allow liquor sales on Sunday.
The proposition was rejected after 62% of voters said no.
It was the second time the measured has failed in the county. It was also voted down in 2020.
