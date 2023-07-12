Haskell County Voters Decide On Proposition To Allow Sunday Liquor Sales


Wednesday, July 12th 2023, 7:00 am

By: News On 6


HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. -

Voters in Haskell County have rejected a proposition to allow liquor sales on Sunday.

The proposition was rejected after 62% of voters said no.

It was the second time the measured has failed in the county. It was also voted down in 2020.

