$50,000 Grant Helps Provide Tulsa Public Schools Teachers Access To Mental Health Services

A new grant is lowering barriers for teachers with Tulsa Public Schools to access mental health services.

The Foundation for Tulsa Schools received a $50,000 grant from Morningcrest Healthcare Foundation. They said the goal of this pilot program is to help around 100 teachers.

The Foundation said the money will cover the $750 deductible teachers face when seeking out mental health services. Which, in the last two years, has been a major need across the country, according to an Education Week Research Center survey that said 84% of educators find teaching more stressful now than before the pandemic.

President and CEO of the Foundation for Tulsa Schools, Moises Echeverria, said he recognizes that in order for teachers to best serve their students, they need to take care of themselves.

"There is just so many challenges that we are facing, that young people are watching," he continued saying, "They are being alert and that is having an impact on their emotions and their behaviors and our educators are right there with our students day in, day out, 5 days a week and it is important for them to be well, so that they can take care of our students."

All Tulsa Public Schools teachers can receive this service by contacting one of the district's two providers or the Foundation for Tulsa Schools.

Family and Children Services: 918-560-1176

Tristesse Grief Center: 918-587-1200

Foundation for Tulsa Schools: 918-746-6605

Echeverria said he hopes this pilot program will showcase the need for access to mental health services and rally community support to continue offering them in the future.

"Educators oftentimes are taking care of other people's needs and not taking the time to take care of themselves and so we hope that this will help remind them that it's important for all of us for them to be well and take care of themselves," he added.



