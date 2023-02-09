Special Study In Tulsa Aims To Help Stroke Victims

By: News On 6

-

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the US and 1 in 4 people will experience a stroke in their lifetime. A Tulsa group is on the leading edge of finding solutions to save lives. Dr. Errol Gordon is the Director of Neurocritical Care with Ascension Medical Group and he joined News On 6 to talk about a clinical trial underway right now here in Tulsa.

For more information, contact Ascension St. John Clinical Research Institute at 918-744-3426 or go to www.nihstrokenet.org