Hearing Held On Tribal Citizenship For Descendants Of Former Slaves

A hearing was held Thursday at the Muscogee Nation tribal court as descendants of former slaves said they deserve tribal citizenship.

Many supporters showed up to the hearing, arguing that the descendants of the Creek Freedmen deserve full citizenship like they were promised in the 1800s.

Back in 1866, a Creek Treaty gave citizenship to all of its Freed citizens who were former slaves.

But in 1979, the rules changed and citizenship had to be proved differently, leaving the freedmen out.

Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons said the 1979 treaty violated the Freedmen's rights.

On Thursday, a Muscogee Nation Judge ordered the tribe to give Solomon-Simmons and his clients documents by next Friday, which they hope will prove the ruling from the Treaty from 1866 still stands.

Rhonda Grayson hopes she and thousands of other Freedmen can get Muscogee nation citizenship they said they deserve.

“There were Freedmen and women of color always a part of the nation before there was this entity, the Muscogee Creek nation," said Rhonda Grayson. "Our ancestors were a part of the legacy, they marched the Trail of Tears.”

"It’s amazing to be standing on the shoulders of our Creek ancestors who helped build this nation, who fought for this nation, who served as judges and lawyers and light horsemen," said Solomon-Simmons.

The Muscogee Nation provided this comment: “Today’s hearing was procedural in nature, to discuss matters of discovery. The plaintiffs had previously requested a wide range of information. As a result of clarifications provided today by the plaintiffs, my office has a better understanding of the requests being made. As evidenced by the Judge’s denial of the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment earlier this week, we continue to believe the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Citizenship Board acted in compliance with the law. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Constitution does not make provisions to extend citizenship to any non-Muscogee (Creek) individual,” - Geri Wisner, MCN AG.

A trial date is set for April.