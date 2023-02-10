Friday Is The Deadline To Register To Vote In Special Election On Recreational Marijuana

By: News On 6

Friday Is The Deadline To Register To Vote In Special Election On

Friday, February, 10 is the deadline to register to vote for those who want to cast a ballot on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.

The special election on State Question 820 is set to take place on March 7th.

If passed, it would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone over the age of 21. It would also add a 15% sales tax on top of state and local taxes.