Green Country Students Compete With Their Robots At Bishop Kelley

Saturday, February 11th 2023, 9:24 pm
Some Green Country students competed with their own hand-built robots at Bishop Kelley on Saturday.
The 28 teams got to show off their skills in the STEM fields, by designing, building and competing with a robot in the national First Tech Challenge.
The robots were also required to play a game.
"There's a 30-second autonomous period that they pre-program. And then they have a two minute 2 versus 2 robots," said Bishop Kelley Robotics mentor Mary Jo Othon.
Half of the teams placed and will get to compete in state championships later in February.
Global championships are later this spring.
