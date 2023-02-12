Tulsa Fire Crews Contain House Fire In NE Tulsa


Sunday, February 12th 2023, 12:32 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla -

Tulsa Fire crews battling a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of the fire near M.L.K. Jr Boulevard and East 61st Street North.

Tulsa Fire Department Assistant Chief Leon Wilson said no one was inside or on the property.

According to fire crews the home was connected to a mobile home which also caught on fire. 

The fire is under control but is still burning according to TFD.

This is a developing story…
