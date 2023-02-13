Broken Arrow Residents To Vote On PSO Franchise Agreement

BA Residents To Vote On Renewal Agreement Between City, Electrical Provider

Broken Arrow residents will vote on Tuesday on a renewal agreement between the city and its electrical provider and it includes an added fee.

A 25-year agreement between the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) and Broken Arrow will expire in May of 2023.

Under the current agreement, customers pay a 2% franchise fee, which generates $2.4 million a year toward the city's operating budget.

If the new proposition passes on Tuesday, that fee will continue with an additional 1% for economic development initiatives.

City Manager Michael Spurgeon says about half would go toward capital improvements and the rest would work as an incentive for businesses and manufacturers.

The added cost for customers will be $1.25 per month or $15 per year.




