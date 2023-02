By: News On 6

Renovations At McCullough Park Complete After Over A Year Of Work

The City of Tulsa says renovations at McCullough park are finished after more than a year of work.

The project cost nearly $4 million and was paid for with the 2016 "Vision Tulsa" sales tax package.

Renovations included a new playground, splash pad, and BMX track.

The park will re-open on Thursday afternoon.